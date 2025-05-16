Maarten Paes Injury: Picks up illness
Paes is questionable for Saturday's match against Houston due to an illness.
Paes is going to be entering Saturday's match with uncertainty, as he is dealing with an illness. That said, his availability will likely depend on how he feels when he wakes up, making him a true game-time decision. He is their regular starter, so his absence would force a change, with Michael Collodi or Antonio Carrera as possible replacements.
