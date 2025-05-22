Maarten Paes News: Plays full game in cup

Paes (illness) played the full game in Wednesday's penalty shootout defeat against NYRB, confirming he has fully recovered from his issue.

Paes missed the last contest against Houston due to illness but returned on Wednesday and couldn't help his team win the penalty shootout against NYRB to qualify for the next round of the US Open Cup. That said, it is good to see the starting goalie recovered from his illness, since he will uncontestably keep the goal moving forward for Dallas.