Maarten Vandevoordt headshot

Maarten Vandevoordt News: Earns point

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Vandevoordt had three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich.

Vandevoordt stopped three of the six shots he faced, enough to earn a draw from Saturday's clash. It wasn't the best performance of his season, but it wasn't a shocking one against a brilliant Bayern attack. Vandevoordt has shown some promise as the goalkeeper of the future in Leipzig.

Maarten Vandevoordt
RB Leipzig
