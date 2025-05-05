Maarten Vandevoordt News: Earns point
Vandevoordt had three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich.
Vandevoordt stopped three of the six shots he faced, enough to earn a draw from Saturday's clash. It wasn't the best performance of his season, but it wasn't a shocking one against a brilliant Bayern attack. Vandevoordt has shown some promise as the goalkeeper of the future in Leipzig.
