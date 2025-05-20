Maarten Vandevoordt News: Struggles in limited chances
Vandevoordt conceded nine goals in four Bundesliga starts.
Vandevoordt was the backup option after making the move from Belgium to Germany. He saw some chances in the starting XI, though he was largely poor during his few chances on the pitch. he also failed to earn a single clean sheet. Peter Gulacsi is returning for 2025/26 and could remain the starter in the final year of his contract.
