Mads Hermansen Injury: Ruled out remainder of season

Hermansen underwent groin surgery and will miss the remainder of the season, coach Ruud van Nistelrooy said in a press conference. "It's better to do it now so he is ready, instead of delaying. It's the problem that he had when he missed games and Jakub filled in very well, in December and January. It's still that issue and it's being taken care of so he can work on his recovery to be fit for pre-season."

