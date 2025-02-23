Mads Hermansen News: Allows four in defeat

Hermansen registered three saves and allowed four goals in Friday's 4-0 loss against Brentford.

Hermansen conceded four goals Friday for the second time over his last four appearances (four starts). Leicester City's first-choice keeper has had a difficult return to the pitch after missing an eight match stretch due to a groin injury, having conceded 12 goals in four appearances (four starts) across all competitions. Hermansen is likely to remain the choice in net Thursday when Leicester travel to London for a tussle with West Ham United.