Mads Pedersen News: Hardly plays

Pedersen was limited by injury to just seven appearances (two starts) in the Bundesliga.

Pedersen was plagued by injuries throughout the campaign, he'd finally get fit and promptly be injured. His longest run of games came at the start of the season when he was fit for three straight games. After that he only made four more appearances, all off the bench. Pedersen will hope to put this season behind him and get fully fit for 2025/26 where he could compete as one of the top choice right-backs in Augsburg.