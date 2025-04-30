Madson News: Scores in loss

Madson was injured and subbed out in the 70th minute of Sunday's 1-1 (3-2) penalty shootout loss against Pumas UNAM. He scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) before exiting the match.

Madson equalized the contest in the 20th minute of the match as he scored his fourth goal in the Clausura. He had to depart the contest in the second half as he suffered an injury. His team went on to lose in the penalty shoot-out.