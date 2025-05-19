Maduka Okoye News: Concedes twice in loss

Okoye made five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Juventus.

Okoye conceded two goals Sunday, both of which came in the second half. It marked his 12th time in 24 starts conceding multiple goals, including his second match in a row. He will look to end his season on a high note Sunday versus Fiorentina, a side which has scored 57 goals through 37 matches this season.