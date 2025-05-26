Maghnes Akliouche News: Creative spark with Monaco

Akliouche tallied seven goals and 12 assists in 42 appearances accross all competitions for Monaco during the 2024-25 season.

Akliouche emerged as a key creative force for Monaco, showcasing his playmaking abilities and vision. His contributions were vital in Monaco's attacking play during his confirmation season and his development indicates a promising future. The playmaker broke career highs in Ligue 1 with 10 assists, 62 shots, 49 chances created and 51 tackles, all being career high marks for the Frenchman. He will remain a key player in the frontline for the next campaign for the club of the Principaute.