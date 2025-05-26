Fantasy Soccer
Maghnes Akliouche News: Creative spark with Monaco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Akliouche tallied seven goals and 12 assists in 42 appearances accross all competitions for Monaco during the 2024-25 season.

Akliouche emerged as a key creative force for Monaco, showcasing his playmaking abilities and vision. His contributions were vital in Monaco's attacking play during his confirmation season and his development indicates a promising future. The playmaker broke career highs in Ligue 1 with 10 assists, 62 shots, 49 chances created and 51 tackles, all being career high marks for the Frenchman. He will remain a key player in the frontline for the next campaign for the club of the Principaute.

