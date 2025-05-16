Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov News: Assists equalizer in 2-2 draw

Suleymanov assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against St. Louis City SC.

Suleymanov assisted Dejan Joveljic, who scored the crucial goal which brought the game back to 2-2 in the 77th minute. He came into the game at halftime, and this assist came from his only chance created. This was his first sub appearance since the opening game of the season, and this was the third game in a row that he attempted two crosses.