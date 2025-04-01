Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov News: Finds scoresheet
Suleymanov assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss against FC Dallas.
Suleymanov recorded his first MLS career assist during the loss Saturday. He also made his fifth start in a row, assisting once with nine shots (one on target), 30 crosses (six accurate) and six chances created in that span.
