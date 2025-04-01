Fantasy Soccer
Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov headshot

Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov News: Finds scoresheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Suleymanov assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss against FC Dallas.

Suleymanov recorded his first MLS career assist during the loss Saturday. He also made his fifth start in a row, assisting once with nine shots (one on target), 30 crosses (six accurate) and six chances created in that span.

Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
