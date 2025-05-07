Mahdi Camara Injury: Assists and leaves injured

Camara assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Montpellier. He was injured and subbed out in the 87th minute.

Camara created Romain Del Castillo's game-winner in the 15th minute with his third assist in the campaign. The midfielder left the pitch in the 87th minute with an undisclosed injury, though. He should now be considered questionable for Brest's two last games in the season.