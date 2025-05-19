Mahmoud Dahoud News: Holds depth role
Dahoud made just nine appearances (three starts) during his first season with Frankfurt.
Dahoud was a solid depth option, scoring and assisting once each during his first campaign with Frankfurt. That said he never really established an every-day role and by the end of the season Oscar Hojlund had displaced him as a more consistent depth option. Dahoud likely faces an uphill battle for major minutes next season.
