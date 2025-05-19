Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mahmoud Dahoud headshot

Mahmoud Dahoud News: Holds depth role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Dahoud made just nine appearances (three starts) during his first season with Frankfurt.

Dahoud was a solid depth option, scoring and assisting once each during his first campaign with Frankfurt. That said he never really established an every-day role and by the end of the season Oscar Hojlund had displaced him as a more consistent depth option. Dahoud likely faces an uphill battle for major minutes next season.

Mahmoud Dahoud
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now