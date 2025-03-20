Fantasy Soccer
Malick Fofana Injury: Withdraws from Belgium

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Fofana (undisclosed) will miss both Belgium matches against Ukraine in the Nations League on March 20 and March 23 due to physical difficulties. He is heading back to Lyon to recover, Olympique Et Lyonnais reports.

Fofana is dealing with physical difficulties that forced him to withdraw from the Belgium squad on Wednesday. Lyon's medical team will likely assess him in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he can recover in time for the next match against Strasbourg on March 28. His potential absence should not impact the starting lineup as he has mainly been used as a substitute lately.

