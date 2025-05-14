Malick Fofana News: Unable to generate threat

Fofana had one shot (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Monaco.

Fofana was held in check by Monaco's defense on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the 20 year old took just one shot, created one chance, completed only one of his four dribbles, and was caught offside twice. Fofana has had a decent season for Lyon this season, tallying nine goal contributions in 15 Ligue 1 starts, and will look to have a better performance in the club's last match of the season on Saturday against Angers.