Malo Gusto Injury: Forced off injured

Gusto was forced off in the 89th minute of Sunday's 2-1 win over Fulham due to an apparent hamstring injury.

Gusto almost made it to full time Sunday but had to be taken off early, with the defender suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury. This will be something to monitor, as he is a useful piece for the club at right-back, appearing at halftime before his early exit. He was replaced by Tosin Adarabioyo, although Reece James will likely see the start at right-back if Gusto remains out.