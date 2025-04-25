Malo Gusto Injury: Injury minor, out Saturday

Gusto (hamstring) has avoided a serious injury but will remain out for Saturday's match against Everton, according to manager Enzo Maresca. "Malo is injured but it does not look like an important injury. He is running and doing things outside, but he won't be available for tomorrow's game."

Gusto had a lot of concerns around him after going down injured in the club's last outing, as he was feared to possibly miss the rest of the season. However, he is seeing much better news, as the injury has only been deemed minor, and he is training to some capacity again. He will hope he can make a quick turnaround and only miss the one match, with his next chance to return being May 4 against Liverpool.