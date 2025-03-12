Malo Gusto Injury: Remains out against Copenhagen

Gusto (undisclosed) is out for Thursday's clash with Copenhagen, according to manager Enzo Maresca. "The only new one that is still injured is Malo Gusto. Noni, Nico and the rest are still out are still out. The rest they can play."

Gusto isn't an option for Thursday's clash as he continues to struggle with an injury. The defender's hoping to return for a March 16 trip to Arsenal, where he would be a nice boon on the right flank. Reece James (illness) is largely fit and could start if Gusto can't go.