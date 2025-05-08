Malo Gusto News: Starts in win
Gusto got the start and played the full 90 during Thursday's 1-0 win over Djurgarden.
Gusto was back in the starting XI after playing 12 minutes off the bench against Liverpool in the Premier League. The defender has struggled with a few injuries in recent weeks, and has fallen to the bench with Reece James back fit. Gusto should be in for a sizeable role during the Premier League run in.
