Mamadou Diakhon headshot

Mamadou Diakhon Injury: Makes squad list Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Diakhon (ankle) makes the squad list for Wednesday's first leg of the Ligue 1 playoffs against Metz.

Diakhon appears to have recovered from his ankle injury, as he is in the squad list for the first leg of the playoffs against Metz that will decide which team will feature in the next campaign of Ligue 1. The forward has been only a bench option since late March, and he is expected to return to that role on Wednesday.

Mamadou Diakhon
Reims
