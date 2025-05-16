Fantasy Soccer
Mamadou Diakhon Injury: Ruled out against Lille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Diakhon (ankle) has suffered a setback from his injury and will miss the final game of the season against Lille on Saturday, coach Samba Diawara said in the press conference, according to L'Union.

Diakhon will miss the final game of the season against Lille on Saturday after suffering a setback from his ankle injury this week. He will look to be fit ahead of the pre-season and fully recover from that issue. That said, he has only been a bench option lately, so his absence will not impact the starting XI.

