Mamadou Diakhon Injury: Ruled out against Lille

Diakhon will miss the final game of the season against Lille on Saturday after suffering a setback from his ankle injury this week. He will look to be fit ahead of the pre-season and fully recover from that issue. That said, he has only been a bench option lately, so his absence will not impact the starting XI.