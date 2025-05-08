Mamadou Sarr Injury: Could be available Saturday

Sarr (hamstring) underwent an ultrasound examination in recent days which revealed nothing serious. He will be assessed later this week to determine if he can be in the squad for Saturday's clash against Angers, sportive coordinator Kader Mangane told the media, according to Dernieres Nouvelles d'Alsace. "They will be tested with the group at the end of the week, but the ultrasound performed by Mamadou showed nothing alarming and Diego is doing better."

Sarr was forced off in the second half of Saturday's clash against PSG due to a hamstring injury that was revealed to be only minor after an ultrasound examination. He is in good position to be available for Saturday's clash against the Angevins, even though he didn't train with the team on Tuesday. If he has to miss the game, he could be replaced by Abakar Sylla on Saturday, with Andrew Omobamidele not available due to suspension.