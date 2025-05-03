Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mamadou Sarr headshot

Mamadou Sarr Injury: Suffers injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Sarr was forced off in the 69th minute of Saturday's match against PSG due to an apparent injury.

Sarr was the second Strasbourg player to be taken off with an injury Saturday, as the defender exited in the 69th minute. He has only missed two starts all season when fit, so this is a bit concerning for the club as they push for a UCL spot. He was replaced by Andrew Omobamidele, a likely replacement if he were to miss more time.

Mamadou Sarr
Strasbourg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now