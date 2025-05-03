Mamadou Sarr Injury: Suffers injury

Sarr was forced off in the 69th minute of Saturday's match against PSG due to an apparent injury.

Sarr was the second Strasbourg player to be taken off with an injury Saturday, as the defender exited in the 69th minute. He has only missed two starts all season when fit, so this is a bit concerning for the club as they push for a UCL spot. He was replaced by Andrew Omobamidele, a likely replacement if he were to miss more time.