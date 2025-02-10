Manu Fuster News: Scores off bench

Fuster scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Villarreal.

Fuster began his 2025 calendar year with consecutive substitute appearances before making back-to-back starts. But after the latter, he was relegated back to Las Palmas' bench Saturday, but his latest appearance did not stop him from logging his second goal for the team. With opportunities coming regularly for Fuster, he is expected to have at least some chance of making a significant impact in games.