Manu Morlanes Injury: Fit to face Getafe

Morlanes (hamstring) is an option for Sunday's match against Getafe, accoridng to manager Jagoba Arrasate, per Juan Miguel Sanchez of Marca. "They have been working individually, and at the end of the week, they have joined the group. They arrive very fair from sessions, they are not one hundred percent, but seeing what remains and that they have left the injury behind... they are in the call in case they can help us."

Morlanes is set to make his return from a hamstring injury Sunday, with the midfielder recovered from his hamstring issue. However, he will be limited to the bench to begin, as he is not fully fit. That said, he started in 15 of his 21 appearances before the injury and will look to see some time to test his legs.