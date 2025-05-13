Manu Sanchez News: Own goal in 1-0 defeat
Manu Sanchez had an own goal, four tackles (three won) and five clearances in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Athletic.
Manu Sanchez scored the only goal of the game, but it was into his own net. Three of his four tackles were won, and he made five clearances in what was an otherwise strong defensive performance. This was only the sixth game this season in which he has attempted four or more tackles.
