Manuel Gulde Injury: Will retire after season

Gulde (back) will retire at the end of the season, the club announced.

Gulde will retire after 16 years of professional football with several German clubs, most notably Hoffenheim and most recently Freiburg, where he has played since 2016. He made 183 appearances for the club from the Black Forest, scoring seven goals and registering one assist. He has been dealing with a long-term back injury and hasn't featured for the senior squad since 2023. It is still unclear if the club will allow him to play his final minutes on the pitch as a farewell to football.