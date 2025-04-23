Manuel Lazzari Injury: Bows out in Genoa fixture

Lazzari recorded one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in 45 minutes before leaving Wednesday's clash with Genoa due to a calf injury, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Lazzari was fairly peppy offensively but picked up a muscular problem near the end of the first half and couldn't continue. He'll be assessed in the next couple of days. Adam Marusic and Elseid Hysaj are the alternative options at the right-back position.