Manuel Lazzari headshot

Manuel Lazzari Injury: Cleared for Juventus clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Lazzari (thigh) has logged multiple full training sessions ahead of Saturday's game versus Juventus, Tuttomercatoweb informed.

Lazzari has shaken off a thigh strain that forced him to miss the past two matches and will challenge Adam Marusic and Luca Pellegrini for one of the two fullback spots. He has totaled four crosses (one accurate), four key passes, 11 crosses (three accurate) and nine tackles (five won) in his last five showing (four starts).

