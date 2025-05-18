Manuel Lazzari Injury: Poised to miss the last two games

Lazzari is nursing a slight flexor strain in his left thigh, Il Messaggero reported.

Lazzari will be unavailable Sunday and will have a tough time recuperating for the final tilt against Lecce, even though the problem isn't too serious. The coach will lean on Elseid Hysaj, Adam Marusic and the returning Nuno Tavares (thigh) in this one. Lazzari is likely to close the season on the mend, finishing with 32 appearances (18 starts), one assist, 22 key passes and 110 crosses (20 accurate), pretty much matches his numbers from the last two campaigns.