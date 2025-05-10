Manuel Lazzari News: Productive versus Juventus

Lazzari (calf) drew three fouls and generated nine crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in 25 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Lazzari was a crossing machine and one of the main offensive catalysts upon subbing in. He has good chances of returning to the XI versus Inter next week since Luca Pellegrini (suspension) will be unavailable. He launched three or more crosses in his past four outings, accumulating 19 (six accurate) and posting three shots (one on target), seven key passes and three tackles (all won).