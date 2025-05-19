Fantasy Soccer
Manuel Locatelli News: Creates five chances Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Locatelli had one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and five chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Udinese.

Locatelli created five chances in Sunday's win, easily his most in a match this season. He also took one off-target shot and recorded two crosses on the attack. He helped keep a clean sheet too, but the only statistic he recorded was a single blocked shot in his full 90 minutes of action.

