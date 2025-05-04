Manuel Locatelli News: One shot Sunday

Locatelli had one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Bologna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

Locatelli had a pretty quiet match Sunday, not seeing much work but a mere one shot that wouldn't find the target. His defensive effort was slightly better, registering four tackles won and five clearances. He remains a regular starter but has still only seen three goal contributions from his midfielder spot.