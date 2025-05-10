Manuel Locatelli News: Swings in four crosses against Lazio

Locatelli recorded four crosses (one accurate), six clerances, one key pass and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Lazio.

Locatelli paced his team in two categories on opposite ends thanks to a few set pieces and his activity in the back, as he filled in as a defender for a few minutes after Pierre Kalulu's red card. He might have to do that from the start versus Udinese. He has notched three or more clearances in six of the last seven matches, totaling 25 and posting seven shots (three on target), six chances created and seven crosses (two accurate). He failed to record multiple tackles after doing so in the previous six tilts, accumulating 25 (17 won).