Manuel Neuer Injury: Could be back next week

Neuer (calf) could potentially return next week, coach Vincent Kompany said in the press conference. "With Manuel, we'll see next week. We don't want to put pressure on him. He's experienced and knows when he is ready."

Neuer was involved in limited goalkeeper training earlier this week and is expected to be evaluated over the weekend and early next week to determine his availability for the second leg of the quarterfinal against Inter Milan. If he is not ready in time, Jonas Urbig will be the one to start in goal.