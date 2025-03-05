Fantasy Soccer
Manuel Neuer headshot

Manuel Neuer Injury: Injured Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Neuer was brought off with an apparent injury during the second half of Wednesday's clash with Leverkusen.

Neuer went down struggling with his calf and was forced off during the second half of the Champions League clash. The goalkeeper was replaced by new signing Jonas Urbig, who makes the jump from the 2. Bundesliga to the Champions League, surprisingly coming on ahead of Sven Ulreich.

Manuel Neuer
Bayern Munich
