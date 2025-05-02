Manuel Neuer Injury: Late call against Leipzig

Neuer (calf) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Leipzig, as a decision will be taken on Friday, coach Vincent Kompany said in the press conference. "Manu has had a good week of training. We'll sit down together this afternoon and then decide what's best for him and the team."

Neuer will be a late decision for Saturday's game after training well this week with the team. The German goalie is back from a calf injury that took a long time to recover from and a decision will be made on Friday between him and the coach. If deemed fit to play, he is expected to regain his starting role between the posts against Leipzig.