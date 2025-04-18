Manuel Neuer Injury: Not fully training yet

Neuer (calf) is still not ready to make his return since he isn't yet fully training with the team, coach Vincent Kompany said in the press conference. "He was with the team in Milan, which was great for us. A calf injury is sensitive. When he's back in full training with the team, we'll let you know. But that's not the case yet."

Neuer has still not resumed full team training and will remain out until he does. His calf injury is difficult to heal because it is sensitive, which delays his return. That said, with the elimination in the Champions League, he is unlikely to be rushed back now, with Jonas Urbig securing the goal for the Bavarians during his recovery.