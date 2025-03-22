Manuel Neuer Injury: Not training after setback

Neuer is no longer training after feeling pain in his calf, according to his club.

Neuer has been back in training the past week after going down with a calf injury and appeared to be in a solid spot to return after the break. However, he has now suffered a setback, as he will not be training after he had a reaction to pain in his calf. This will slow his return to the field, hoping he is still fit to face St. Pauli on March 29.