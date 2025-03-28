Manuel Neuer Injury: Taking time to return

Neuer (calf) suffered a setback earlier this week, and while the injury isn't major, it requires time, coach Vincent Kompany said in the press conference. "Manu has a calf injury. I know what it's like. It's always very sensitive. That doesn't mean it's bad, but you need time. I don't want to state a time. Hopefully, it's quick."

Neuer will need to wait some time before returning to the pitch after suffering a setback from his calf injury earlier this week. While the injury isn't major, it is difficult to recover from quickly. He will likely be reassessed at the beginning of next week to determine his progress. Jonas Urbig will replace him in goal until he fully recovers.