Manuel Neuer News: Easy clean sheet
Neuer recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 4-0 win versus Eintracht Frankfurt.
Neuer faced just two shots during Sunday's clash, and stopped both with relative ease. In the end it was a pretty easy for the veteran, who came away with a clean sheet and three points against a listless Frankfurt attack. Neuer has a tough run of fixtures to look forward to, but this is a great start.
