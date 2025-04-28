Manuel Ugarte News: Conjures up assist in draw

Ugarte assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

Ugarte took to the field Sunday after 65 minutes for Casemiro. The Uruguayan midfielder made a difference through a shot that was blocked and by delivering the assist for Rasmus Hojlund's goal. He has been in decent form recently, from his last five showings he has netted once and created two assists.