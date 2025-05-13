Marash Kumbulla News: Scores own goal in loss
Kumbulla had two shots (one on target) and made one tackle, eight clearances, one interception and one block but scored an own goal during Sunday's 3-2 loss against Leganes.
Kumbulla was very active defensively and even brought some aerial threat on the attacking end but unfortunately for him his highlight from this game ended up being a very unfortunate own goal that put his team down by three goals just after the hour mark. Despite his bad luck here, the center-back remains one of La Liga's best at his position and leads all players in both clearances and blocks.
