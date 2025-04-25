Fantasy Soccer
Marc-Andre ter Stegen Injury: Makes squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Ter Stegen (knee) features in the squad list for Saturday's Copa Del Rey final against Real Madrid.

Ter Stegen has made good progress in recent weeks in his recovery from a long-term knee injury and is back in the squad list for Saturday's final. This is good news for the club to have its captain fit and available again, although it remains unclear if coach Hansi Flick will start him in goal in the coming games given how well Wojciech Szczesny has performed in his absence since arriving at the club to replace him during his injury.

