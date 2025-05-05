Fantasy Soccer
Marc-Andre ter Stegen headshot

Marc-Andre ter Stegen News: Concedes once in return to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Ter Stegen recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Valladolid.

The German goalkeeper was making his first start since Sep. 22 and was unable to keep a clean sheet after being beaten in the opening minutes of the match, but it's hard to blame him for the goal since an unlucky bounce beat him. Ter Stegen will be a bench option for Tuesday's match against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League, and he might be on the bench to face Real Madrid on Saturday as well.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Barcelona
