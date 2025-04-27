Marc-Andre ter Stegen News: On bench Saturday

Ter Stegen (knee) made his return on the bench in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, marking his first appearance in the squad after seven months.

Ter Stegen has fully recovered from his long-term knee injury and was back in the squad for Saturday's final. The Barca captain is back as an option for the Blaugranas, although his chances to play often for the final stretch of the season are quite limited following the decent season of Wojciech Szczesny replacing him during his recovery.