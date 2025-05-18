Marc-Andre ter Stegen News: Tough outing against Villarreal
Ter Stegen registered no saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Villarreal.
Ter Stegen was handed a rough showing in Sunday's penultimate match of the season, as he would make zero saves while seeing three goals past him. This was his first appearance in three games, a tough showing after his return. He will look to do better in the season finale when facing Atheltic on May 25.
