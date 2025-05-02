Marc-Andre ter Stegen News: Will play in La Liga

Ter Stegen (knee) will be the starting goalie against Valladolid on Saturday, coach Hansi Flick confirmed in the press conference. "Marc will be back tomorrow."

Ter Stegen has fully recovered from his long-term knee injury and will be back in goal for Saturday's game against Valladolid. It was a doubt, now it is almost official, the German will play in La Liga to allow Wojciech Szczesny to rest between Champions League games.