Marc Bartra Injury: Dealing with back problem

Bartra suffered a back problem in Thursday's win over Fiorentina in the UEFA Conference League semifinals and should be considered doubtful to face Osasuna on Sunday, Jose Maria Lopez of Diario AS reports.

Bartra exited Thursday's game in the second half after a knock to his back, and the defender will probably undergo tests to determine whether he's set to miss time or not. Bartra has been a regular for Betis when healthy, so his absence would be a huge blow to the team's defensive line.